Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.