Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 363.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 97.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 136,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 12.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 309,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,689,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.