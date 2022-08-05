State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 342 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.