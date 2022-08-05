Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.63.

AWK stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

