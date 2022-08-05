J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

