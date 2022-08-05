State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 82,910 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $31,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE RF opened at $21.02 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

