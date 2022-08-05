The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 363.3% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 97.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $307.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

