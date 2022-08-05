Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,747 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

