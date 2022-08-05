Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 363.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

