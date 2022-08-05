Grimes & Company Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 174,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

