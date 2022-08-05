Balentine LLC Invests $286,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

