Balentine LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

