34,771 Shares in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iSpecimen Price Performance
ISPC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. iSpecimen Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
