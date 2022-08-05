34,771 Shares in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. iSpecimen Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.