Balentine LLC Takes $292,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 729,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,742,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 41.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI stock opened at $496.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

