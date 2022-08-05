Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 4,475 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.