3,590 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

