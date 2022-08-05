Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

EQT stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

