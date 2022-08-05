Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNC opened at $164.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

