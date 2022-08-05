Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $159,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,289 shares of company stock worth $333,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.