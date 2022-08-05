Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,688 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

