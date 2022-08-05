Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,933,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 632,172 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 542,589 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

