WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

