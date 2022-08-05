Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

