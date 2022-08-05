Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 71,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $96.73 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

