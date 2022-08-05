Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Position Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
