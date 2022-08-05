Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
