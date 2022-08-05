Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

