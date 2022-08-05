Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 97.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 454,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,409,000 after purchasing an additional 224,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $313.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.