Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.