Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 246,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $360,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 217,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 393.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 428,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 341,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

