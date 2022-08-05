Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

