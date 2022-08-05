Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

