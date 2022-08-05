Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $20,583,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

