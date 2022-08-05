Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 87,953 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,816 shares of the airline’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

