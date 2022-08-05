Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

