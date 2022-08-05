Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.