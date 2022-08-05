Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $280,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $17,839,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $299.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.