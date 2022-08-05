1,160 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO opened at $13.83 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.