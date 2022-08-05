Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $278.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

