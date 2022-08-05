ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $292.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.36.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.