State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,429 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Equifax worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

