State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.74 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $36,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $162.44 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

