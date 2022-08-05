State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $38,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Stock Down 4.1 %

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

