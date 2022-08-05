State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hershey worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $225.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average of $213.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

