AIA Group Ltd Acquires 652 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

