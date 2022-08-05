State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $41,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

