AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $293.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

