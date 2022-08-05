Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.69.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

