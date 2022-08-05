Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 1.7 %

WELL opened at $81.00 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

