SouthState Corp Sells 401 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Starbucks stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

