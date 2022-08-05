Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

